Greenleaf Trust Lifted By $651,136 Its Bed Bath Beyond (BBBY) Stake; Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.50, from 3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 6 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 4 cut down and sold their stakes in Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The investment managers in our database now possess: 791,583 shares, up from 736,588 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 0.

Greenleaf Trust increased Bed Bath Beyond Inc (BBBY) stake by 348.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 40,696 shares as Bed Bath Beyond Inc (BBBY)’s stock declined 6.21%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 52,369 shares with $890,000 value, up from 11,673 last quarter. Bed Bath Beyond Inc now has $1.24B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 3.51M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019

BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $79.79 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust for 14,158 shares. Harvey Capital Management Inc owns 25,200 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Naples Global Advisors Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 35,675 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 96,311 shares.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 591 shares traded. BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) has risen 0.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Fiduciary Trust invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 1,556 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 214 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc reported 1.17% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Northern Trust owns 2.09M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Contrarius Inv Management Ltd accumulated 9.23M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 347,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 13,730 shares. Greylin Mangement invested in 0.14% or 36,200 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd accumulated 100 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 207,536 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 24 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) earned “Sell” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, February 11 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

