Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (SMFG); Pacifica Capital Investments Increased Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $4.24 Million; Valuation Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 922,306 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (SMFG) by 235.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 194,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 277,102 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 82,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 1.03 million shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 25/04/2018 – Sumitomo Life: to invest in non-dollar denominated foreign bonds; 21/05/2018 – MANDATE: SMFG HoldCo EUR Benchmark Fixed and/or FRN Roadshow; 26/04/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA 4506.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP NET FORECAST TO PROFIT 37.50 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 55.00 BLN YEN (-31.8%); 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Precision 6355.T -2017/18 group results; 08/05/2018 – Sumitomo FY Net Y308.52B Vs Net Y170.89B; 15/03/2018 – TABLE-Mitsui High-tec 6966.T -2017/18 group results; 23/05/2018 – Mitsui & Co Ltd: U.S.-Based MBK Real Estate LLC to Acquire Senior Living Properties; 28/03/2018 – Mitsui Mining & Smelting Cuts FY Net View To Loss Y8.50B; 29/05/2018 – Ivorian Miner Seeks $375 Million Bauxite Venture With Sumitomo; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Daiwa, Sumitomo Mitsui agree to asset management merger- Bloomberg

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 51,211 shares to 313,225 shares, valued at $35.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,020 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH).

More notable recent Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group: A Jump Into Japan’s Wealth – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) were released by: Quotes.Wsj.com and their article: “SMFG Stock Price & News – Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. ADR – Wall Street Journal” published on April 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2018.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan mulling sale of $1 billion AARP credit card portfolio – New York Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Signs New Agreement To Provide Private Label Credit Program For Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.