Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Nike Cl B (NKE); Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Decreased Position by $427,609

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 4,774 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 104,223 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75M, up from 99,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 1.99M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 4,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 103,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42 million, down from 108,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.64. About 1.27M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year's $0.75 per share.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.14M for 27.59 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Inv Of America Inc stated it has 3.52% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 93,847 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.97M shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Penbrook Ltd Liability holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,368 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity owns 271,418 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 640,399 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,400 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,717 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,347 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd reported 0.15% stake. 2,900 are owned by Price Cap Inc. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp stated it has 195,791 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. British Columbia Corporation holds 76,029 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 58,068 shares in its portfolio.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 244 shares to 1,898 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 300,703 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rothschild Corporation Il invested in 0.12% or 12,355 shares. Augustine Asset Inc holds 1.9% or 32,803 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.24% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Citizens Financial Bank And Trust holds 11,649 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). St Germain D J invested in 11,156 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 30,285 shares stake. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.42% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.22 million shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn reported 94,622 shares stake. Mufg Americas has 0.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 123,136 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Pcl holds 0.34% or 22,177 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com" on August 29, 2019

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,353 shares to 22,038 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration Etf by 8,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,680 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).