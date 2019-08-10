Greenleaf Trust Increased Tjx Companies (TJX) Position; Emagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) SI Decreased By 13.41%

Emagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) had a decrease of 13.41% in short interest. EMAN’s SI was 413,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.41% from 478,000 shares previously. With 84,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Emagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s short sellers to cover EMAN’s short positions. The SI to Emagin Corporation’s float is 1.22%. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.0058 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4258. About 36,386 shares traded. eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) has declined 74.43% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EMAN News: 28/03/2018 – EMagin 4Q Rev $6.42M; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 10/05/2018 – eMagin 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 eMagin 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ eMagin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMAN); 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Emagin; 23/05/2018 – eMagin Corporation to Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Greenleaf Trust increased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 10,605 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 170,405 shares with $9.07 million value, up from 159,800 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $64.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets organic light emitting diode on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The company has market cap of $20.93 million. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the shares of TJX in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 28.

