Greenleaf Trust Increased Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding by $949,354 as Share Price Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Increased Position

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 5,719 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13M, up from 61,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 16.78M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company's stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 7.33M shares traded or 16.84% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Inc reported 22,247 shares. Guild Inv holds 21,620 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,799 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 99,994 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Savings Bank accumulated 0.12% or 28,860 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 460 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tekla Cap Ltd holds 4.62% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 187,796 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 140,000 were reported by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Madison Invest Holding holds 72,600 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp reported 15,963 shares. Kempen Capital Nv owns 401,435 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 987,411 shares. Jacobs Ca reported 23,639 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares to 8,603 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,204 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us (ITOT) by 5,400 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,328 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).