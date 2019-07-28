Greenleaf Trust Increased Honeywell International (HON) Holding By $362,136; Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chesapeake Utilities Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $90 target in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Maxim Group. See Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $84 New Target: $90 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

Greenleaf Trust increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 2.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 2,292 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 84,971 shares with $13.50M value, up from 82,679 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $124.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 15,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 337,788 shares. The Connecticut-based Engy Income Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Fruth Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Tiaa Cref Llc owns 53,414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Citigroup reported 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Regions Financial Corporation owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,527 are held by Brinker. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability Ny owns 40,839 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 2,487 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK).

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 26.14 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

More notable recent Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chesapeake Utilities Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CPK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK), The Stock That Zoomed 115% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

The stock increased 2.34% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.81. About 75,199 shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 20.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent

Greenleaf Trust decreased Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC) stake by 12,780 shares to 16,618 valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stake by 12,878 shares and now owns 14,184 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (NYSE:SMFG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22.