Greenleaf Trust Increased Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $442,400; Otter Tail (OTTR) Holder First Washington Has Boosted Position

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 173.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 8,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 13,952 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 5,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 311,403 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 389.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 3,841 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 6,700 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 81,767 shares. 4,000 are held by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 77,314 shares. National Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 25,865 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 30.75 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 484,018 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Ltd Co owns 501,300 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 635,629 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 18,866 shares. 8,264 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Buckingham holds 170,120 shares. Nordea Ab holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 729,297 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 27,811 shares to 3,839 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 9,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,708 shares, and cut its stake in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold OTTR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). 600 are owned by Optimum Investment Advisors. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 56,494 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 25,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 111,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0% or 50,411 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,100 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). 600 are owned by Strs Ohio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 12,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 33,460 shares to 72,620 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,014 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.