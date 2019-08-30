Greenleaf Trust Increased China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) Position by $419,450 as Stock Price Declined; Clean Yield Group Has Lowered Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Position by $522,032

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 8,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 39,290 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 30,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 386,586 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 26,862 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 31,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.4. About 693,766 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,284 shares to 16,432 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 100,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,844 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in China Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Investors Are Selling China Mobile for the Wrong Reasons – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With China Mobile Limited’s (HKG:941) 26% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will the 5G Revolution Bring Upside to Nokia Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Mobile: The Tech Within – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts takes full control of Inenco – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is Genuine Parts Company’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 7,681 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg reported 11,210 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 22,523 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Limited reported 51,797 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 176,981 shares stake. Tdam Usa reported 6,818 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 34,106 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Company holds 30,800 shares. First City Capital Mngmt holds 0.4% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 4,925 shares. 11,979 are owned by Nomura Inc. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 32,699 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 43,061 are owned by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Crawford Counsel accumulated 756,645 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.