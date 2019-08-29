Greenleaf Trust Holds Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX); Sq Advisors Decreased Stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by $198.14 Million as Share Value Declined

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 3.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28M, down from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 696,148 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 10,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 170,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 159,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 5.50 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 258,911 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability reported 1.78 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.03% or 2,877 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 120,764 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 96,194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 22,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0.05% or 11,560 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 2.04M shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 66,883 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Burney invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Stephens Ar holds 16,851 shares. Loomis Sayles Commerce LP reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 619,373 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6,194 shares to 3,328 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 27,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,839 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 22,000 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Lp has 0.15% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 29,243 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability stated it has 0.6% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Indiana & Investment Management Com reported 44,552 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 15,309 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 28,782 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 111,233 shares. Bokf Na reported 96,079 shares stake. 11,281 were accumulated by Callahan Advsrs Lc. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 5,532 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 52,428 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Cipher LP reported 28,632 shares. Moreover, Joho Capital Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Haverford Trust holds 2.44% or 2.47M shares in its portfolio.

