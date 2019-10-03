Greenleaf Trust Holding in Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Upped by $569,840; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Stryker (SYK) Stake by $504,710; Stock Price Rose

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 239.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 7,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 10,095 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $815,000, up from 2,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 2.33M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 2,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 64,670 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29 million, up from 62,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $209.1. About 1.36 million shares traded or 30.72% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging & Cardan Robotics – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEI) by 4,950 shares to 12,224 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,203 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). M&T Savings Bank invested 0.09% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.1% or 3,997 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 0.03% stake. Montag Caldwell Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has 3.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 2.5% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). First Business Financial Service stated it has 4,250 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.28% or 551,876 shares. Mai Capital stated it has 5,386 shares. Monarch invested 1.49% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fincl has invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fiera Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 70,673 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.39% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 34,598 were reported by Symons Capital Management. Moreover, First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division has 0.2% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Delphi Mgmt Ma reported 1.38% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.45% or 80,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 5,425 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd. 47,650 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 38,098 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 540 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Franklin Resources stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,033 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) invested in 142 shares or 0.01% of the stock.