Greenleaf Trust Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Decreased by $602,250; As Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH) Shares Rose, Essex Financial Services Has Raised Stake

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,805 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Groupinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $459,000, down from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $272.48. About 188,524 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 515 shares to 3,769 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 47,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,144 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 444 shares to 17,342 shares, valued at $18.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (NYSE:RIO) by 14,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).