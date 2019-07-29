Greenleaf Trust Holding in Honeywell International (HON) Raised by $362,136 as Stock Price Rose; Aureus Asset Management Has Lowered First Republic Bank (FRC) Holding by $477,000; Share Value Declined

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,971 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 82,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.76M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,511 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95 million, down from 213,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 652,030 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv has 8,500 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 34,373 shares. 2,484 were reported by Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt. Randolph Communication holds 170,621 shares or 5.32% of its portfolio. 10,440 are held by Bartlett & Limited Liability Company. Gulf National Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 176,150 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 12,751 shares. Addison Capital holds 1,979 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability owns 38,646 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability has 2.56% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 31,460 shares. Family Firm reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hbk Invs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 240,475 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,450 shares. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 1,275 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,622 shares to 71,837 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Shs Cl A Adr (NYSE:ACN) by 1,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,550 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 9,395 shares to 33,710 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $208.68M for 20.35 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

