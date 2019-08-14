Greenleaf Trust Holding in Carnival Plc (CUK) Cut by $466,970 as Stock Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose While Delta Asset Management Decreased Stake by $982,554

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 3,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 82,774 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, down from 86,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 711,424 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 33.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 9,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 18,708 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, down from 28,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 200,599 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 58,704 shares. Roberts Glore And Il has invested 0.91% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amer Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 88,564 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price owns 43,044 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability reported 3,433 shares. United Fire Gru holds 0.19% or 2,000 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma has 41,829 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Moreover, D L Carlson Inv Group has 1.53% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,930 shares. 2.16 million were reported by Jensen Management Inc. Moreover, National Bank Of Stockton has 1.17% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moody Bancorp Division has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trustmark National Bank Department holds 6,600 shares. Barbara Oil Communication holds 5,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 300 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc invested in 0% or 24 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up Over 300 Points; Dean Foods Shares Drop On Downbeat Q2 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 5.84% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 59 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability owns 641,300 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 14,887 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 9,996 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw Co has 0% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). First Personal Svcs owns 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 48,334 shares. 53,023 are owned by Cibc Mkts. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 201,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Hansberger Growth Invsts Limited Partnership reported 91,479 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 131,618 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% or 16 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,451 shares to 139,368 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,971 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index Unit Trust (SPY).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

More notable recent Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cunard Honors Entrepreneur Zita Cobb, Haligonian Sandra Greer and Historian John Langley on Queen Mary 2 – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jun 27, 2019 – Carnival Plc (CUK) President & CEO Arnold W Donald Bought $997,322 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Carnival Corporation’s Cruise Line Brands, Leadership Earn Over 600 Awards in 2018 – PRNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Bad Beat In Carnival Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cunard Launches Fleetwide Artist in Residence Program with Clarendon Fine Art – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.