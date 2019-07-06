Greenleaf Trust Holding In Altria Group (MO) Was Has Lifted; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Position in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Lifted by $80.46 Million

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 519,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.29 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 914,558 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 7,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,849 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 15,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 788,435 were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Com. First Tru LP reported 678,804 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 7,242 shares. Principal Fin Gru invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Rbf Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mufg Americas reported 452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 18,689 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,042 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,690 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gru owns 99,307 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 17.31 million were reported by Blackrock. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 883,252 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 781,666 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.4% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 483,201 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 3,289 shares to 19,905 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (NYSE:SMFG) by 115,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,475 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).