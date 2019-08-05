Greenleaf Trust Has Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $398,653; Last Week Eaton plc (ETN) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 4. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $93 target. See Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $94 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $93 Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $91 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85 New Target: $90 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Greenleaf Trust increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 44.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 9,271 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 30,254 shares with $1.32 million value, up from 20,983 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $49.89B valuation. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 8.02 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 66,906 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 320,345 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 85,685 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 59,366 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Iowa Bank & Trust stated it has 28,362 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advsr has 35,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Department Mb Bancorp N A owns 472 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 2.78 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 6,074 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 1.52M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 6.70M are owned by Charles Schwab. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.6% or 166,300 shares.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 465,127 shares to 1.28 million valued at $83.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,212 shares and now owns 8,129 shares. Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.14% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $76.81. About 2.18 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Eatonâ€™s Aerospace Deal Is a Good Move – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Eaton Corporation plc shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa invested in 0.05% or 4,400 shares. Peoples holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 100 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 0.09% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 5,547 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru Com has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 51,443 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Paragon Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 2,771 are owned by Yhb Invest Advsrs Incorporated. South State Corp has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Strs Ohio has invested 0.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Rodgers Brothers accumulated 6,475 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 198 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 1.97 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.