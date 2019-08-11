Greenleaf Trust Has Upped Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) Position by $355,524; As Visa Cl A (V) Stock Rose, Gardner Russo & Gardner Cut Its Holding

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) by 540.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 59,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 70,226 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, up from 10,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 1.11M shares traded or 49.68% up from the average. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 20.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK- BINDING AGREEMENT IS YET TO BE ENTERED INTO BETWEEN ALAWWAL BANK AND SABB; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 16/05/2018 – ALAWWAL BANK SAYS “DOES NOT EXPECT THAT PROPOSED MERGER WILL, IF COMPLETED, RESULT IN ANY INVOLUNTARY LAYOFF OF EMPLOYEES”; 30/05/2018 – Departure of RBS finance chief leaves field open for successor to McEwan; 27/04/2018 – Correct: RBS PLC 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 16.4%; 06/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $500M SETTLEMENT WITH RBS; 30/04/2018 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plans Second Ring-Fencing Program; 16/03/2018 – Bank of England says UK’s reliance on “kindness of strangers” for finance is rising; 27/04/2018 – RBS Changes Board Compisition Under Ring-Fencing Transfer Scheme; 17/04/2018 – RBS to Make GBP2B Payment to Group Pension Fund in 2H

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 64,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 520,170 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.25 million, down from 584,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 1,778 shares to 2,524 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,149 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Shs Cl A Adr (NYSE:ACN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.