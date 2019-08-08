Greenleaf Trust Has Upped Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) Holding; Last Week Cobham plc (LON:COB) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Cobham PLC (LON:COB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cobham PLC had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Berenberg. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, May 28 report. UBS maintained Cobham plc (LON:COB) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded Cobham plc (LON:COB) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 165 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. See Cobham plc (LON:COB) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 135.00 New Target: GBX 165.00 Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 138.00 New Target: GBX 165.00 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 107.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 132.00 New Target: GBX 138.00 Unchanged

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Upgrade

Greenleaf Trust increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) stake by 8.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 4,910 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH)'s stock declined 2.22%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 59,754 shares with $10.07M value, up from 54,844 last quarter.

The stock increased 0.18% or GBX 0.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 163.85. About 9.47M shares traded or 36.71% up from the average. Cobham plc (LON:COB) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company has market cap of 3.92 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets.

