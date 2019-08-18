Greenleaf Trust Has Upped By $334,640 Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) SI Increased By 2.75%

Greenleaf Trust increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 26.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 940 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 4,545 shares with $1.62 million value, up from 3,605 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $132.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) had an increase of 2.75% in short interest. AKCA’s SI was 6.85 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.75% from 6.67 million shares previously. With 207,000 avg volume, 33 days are for Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s short sellers to cover AKCA’s short positions. The SI to Akcea Therapeutics Inc’s float is 43.88%. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 118,228 shares traded. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) has declined 31.11% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AKCA News: 26/04/2018 – AKCEA: PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR VOLANESORSEN IS AUG. 30, 2018; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – UPON CLOSING TRANSACTION, IONIS’ OWNERSHIP IN CO WILL INCREASE BY 7% TO 75%; 08/05/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Not looking good, serious issues — $AKCA -15% Ionis, Akcea team face some tough questions on safety as FDA insiders ponder risks linked to volanesorsen; 21/03/2018 – MHRA Grants UK Patients Early Access to Akcea Therapeutics’ Volanesorsen for Familial Chylomicronaemia Syndrome (FCS); 17/04/2018 – Akcea and Ionis Complete Licensing Transaction to Commercialize lnotersen for hATTR; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – CO TO HAVE RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE INOTERSEN AND AKCEA-TTR-L(RX )GLOBALLY; 03/05/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Akcea Announces Expansion of Global Early Access Program to Provide Volanesorsen to People Living with FCS; 26/03/2018 – Ionis and Akcea Present New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Program at 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 38.09% above currents $302.8 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Wolfe Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $442 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Cap Mgmt LP reported 18,792 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advsr Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co owns 350 shares. Wafra Incorporated reported 0.63% stake. Scotia Capital, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,830 shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Zweig invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 261 are owned by Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation. Carret Asset Ltd Co owns 0.64% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,984 shares. Moreover, Amarillo Retail Bank has 1.39% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,887 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.61% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 9,792 shares. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,345 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,946 shares.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) stake by 27,811 shares to 3,839 valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 398,652 shares and now owns 22.22 million shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00 million worth of stock.