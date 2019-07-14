Greenleaf Trust Has Trimmed Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $492,672 as Stock Declined; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Raised Its Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) Position

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 10,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 55,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 43,404 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock 2022 Global Income O by 41,805 shares to 188,298 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexpoint Strategic Opportuniti by 24,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,919 shares, and cut its stake in India Fund Inc (IFN).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,826 are held by Vident Advisory Limited Com. Korea Investment owns 3.26 million shares. Vgi Prns Pty Ltd has 1.20 million shares for 5.89% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Westwood Holding Gp Inc reported 2.12M shares. Qv has 808,289 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 58,895 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 174,919 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.66% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Synovus invested in 0.08% or 106,320 shares. Palisade Asset Lc holds 1.34% or 175,638 shares. Washington Natl Bank has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dubuque Savings Bank Tru holds 0.18% or 23,621 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Umb Bancorp N A Mo reported 106,420 shares stake.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (NYSE:RBS) by 59,254 shares to 70,226 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

