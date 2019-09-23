Greenleaf Trust Has Trimmed Its Position in Stryker (SYK) by $13.65 Million; Profit Investment Management Cut Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Position as Stock Value Rose

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 66,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 22.15 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56B, down from 22.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $220.19. About 833,772 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $316.51. About 168,108 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,531 shares to 5,426 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 58.18 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $135.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 34,123 shares to 125,396 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

