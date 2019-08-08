Greenleaf Trust Has Lowered Its Stake in Netapp (NTAP) as Market Value Declined; Janney Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Shares Declined

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 1,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,074 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 2,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $180.17. About 116,697 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 65.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 6,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 3,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 9,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 418,693 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Official Seeks To Calm Shippers’ Anxiety – Benzinga” on April 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Chopped CSX Outlook Weighs on All Railroad Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invs holds 72,025 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 1,147 are owned by Qci Asset Inc Ny. Barbara Oil holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 24,000 shares. Charter Trust Co owns 12,184 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Zwj Inv Counsel reported 5,921 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd invested in 0.06% or 1,677 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Co holds 0.13% or 810,114 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 176,384 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Massachusetts-based American And has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability holds 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 24,916 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Allstate reported 26,627 shares.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsdmtr E/M Hi Div Etf (DEM) by 12,402 shares to 56,313 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 97,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.37 million for 16.32 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetApp (NTAP) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces that CMS Grants New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) to ELZONRIS – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: NTAP, FTNT – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/01: (CLDR) (PINS) (FTNT) Higher; (GLUU) (NTAP) (SGMS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41 million for 16.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 44,195 shares to 268,899 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 40,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S & P Midcap Value Index (IJJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has 53,128 shares. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 64,710 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,220 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 13,541 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 577,093 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 449,440 shares. U S Global Inc holds 6,199 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 251,302 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has 0.07% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Raymond James Associates holds 0.02% or 207,095 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 116,815 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company has 1.03M shares.