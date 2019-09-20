Greenleaf Trust Has Lowered Its China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) Holding by $672,930 as Valuation Declined; Covington Capital Management Increased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $470,340

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 9,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 216,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, up from 207,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 1.67M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 14,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 24,336 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 39,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.54B market cap company. It closed at $41.32 lastly. It is down 4.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,524 shares to 109,839 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,133 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 531 shares to 1,453 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo Nordisk A/S Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 7,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).