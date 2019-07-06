Greenleaf Trust Has Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding By $375,402; Cass Information Systems (CASS)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s down -5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 48 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 38 reduced and sold their positions in Cass Information Systems Inc. The funds in our database now have: 7.22 million shares, down from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cass Information Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 33 Increased: 34 New Position: 14.

Greenleaf Trust increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 12.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 3,382 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 29,839 shares with $3.31M value, up from 26,457 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $256.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co holds 0.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 67,153 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 45,583 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Independent Invsts Inc invested 2.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Taylor Asset Management has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,859 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Middleton And Company Ma holds 0.44% or 24,711 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Creative Planning owns 623,894 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg owns 1.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.20M shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8,307 were reported by Cutter & Brokerage. Veritable LP holds 0.21% or 95,459 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 7,019 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, April 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $142 target. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Linde Plc stake by 9,024 shares to 2,632 valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,212 shares and now owns 8,129 shares. Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) was reduced too.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 2,000 shares worth $225,500 on Wednesday, January 9. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 15,133 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) has declined 10.29% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $38.98 MLN VS $32.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc. holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. for 80,829 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 1.14 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverbridge Partners Llc has 0.33% invested in the company for 363,139 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,484 shares.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $697.99 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 23.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

