Greenleaf Trust Has Increased Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $427,343; As Weibo (WB) Share Price Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Boosted Position

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 1,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 4,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.62M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 1.25 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,493 shares to 1,895 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 8,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,551 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl reported 0% stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,487 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 8,210 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 3,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 567,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 100,101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.61% stake. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP reported 0.04% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Hrt Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 9,249 shares. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Company holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Enterprise Corp has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 196 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Genesis Asset Managers Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.44 million shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 173,058 shares in its portfolio. Kenmare Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).