Greenleaf Trust Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $335,407 as Market Value Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.6. About 1.27M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor –

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,368 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, up from 134,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $212.83. About 3.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.95 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

