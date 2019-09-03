Greenleaf Trust Has Increased Altria Group (MO) Stake By $431,433; Global Endowment Management LP Cut By $309,700 Its Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Position

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) stake by 25.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 16,300 shares as Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA)’s stock rose 5.68%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 48,800 shares with $949,000 value, down from 65,100 last quarter. Sabra Health Care Reit Inc now has $4.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 1.96M shares traded or 46.34% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference

Greenleaf Trust increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 49.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 7,569 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 22,849 shares with $1.31M value, up from 15,280 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $86.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 8.55 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 8,000 shares to 28,000 valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 22,500 shares and now owns 27,750 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.08 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Capital Mgmt has 44,395 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Fmr invested in 0.01% or 6.10 million shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc has 3.49M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bb&T Llc has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Sterling Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 74,478 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability reported 14,160 shares. Moreover, Forward Mgmt Ltd has 1.52% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 525,000 shares. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Lc has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 50 shares. Phocas Finance Corp reported 347,065 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com owns 3,924 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage Incorporated reported 52,028 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 36,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 155,032 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh accumulated 0% or 22,840 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa reported 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors holds 0.17% or 27,549 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Invs stated it has 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Prelude Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,245 shares. Martin Currie Limited stated it has 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Co owns 19,310 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 11,090 are held by Hendley & Communications. Ballentine Prns Ltd Co reported 7,316 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Davis R M invested in 0.02% or 11,660 shares. 790,605 were accumulated by Jane Street Limited Company. Savant Capital Ltd Liability owns 19,888 shares. Greystone Managed Invests stated it has 0.69% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Halsey Inc Ct owns 20,725 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 37.94% above currents $44.04 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4400 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 31.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 10,264 shares to 45,149 valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Orix Corp Adr (NYSE:IX) stake by 13,365 shares and now owns 3,649 shares. Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) was reduced too.