Greenleaf Trust Has Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $363,600; Share Value Rose; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake Upped by Seatown Holdings

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 2.84M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS : DOW JONES/CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 1,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 8,129 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 9,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $366.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 17/04/2018 – They are jointly engineered by Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $3.53B CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,708 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “T-Mobile Stock Pops on S&P 500 Addition – Schaeffers Research” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile Stock is Looking Like the Best Wireless Bet for the Onset of 5G – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “T-Mobile US, (TMUS) Deal Could Be Held Up By State AGs, PT to $88 at Nomura – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $229,533 activity. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Evans Michele A.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army Invests in Additional Q-53 Radars and Capabilities – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. to withhold F-35 fighters from Turkey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

