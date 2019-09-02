Greenleaf Trust Has Decreased Its Stake in Sasol LTD Sponsored Adr (SSL) by $478,350 as Share Value Declined; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holder Moon Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (SSL) by 46.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 15,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 17,989 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 33,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 250,709 shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – NO CASH DIVIDEND BE DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 23/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Announcement Regarding Closing Of Period During Which Solbe1 Election Right Was Capable Of Being Exercised; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES PROJECT 85% COMPLETE AT MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – SASOL SEES VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT FOR CRUDE `FOR QUITE SOME TIME’; 13/03/2018 – Sasol Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – Sasol 9-Months Saleable Production Up 3% from Prior Year; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Mining Operations Significantly Impacted by Four Fatalities Since December; 11/05/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Closing Of The Period During Which The Free Share Allocation May Be Rejected; 12/03/2018 – Long-Term Marketing Agreement Between Sasol and HELM AG

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 7.77M shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 280 shares to 16,898 shares, valued at $19.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH).