Greenleaf Trust Has Decreased Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $428,720; Glovista Investments Has Upped Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stake by $315,884

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 5,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 38,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 10.83 million shares traded or 25.94% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 23.91M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29B for 8.02 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

