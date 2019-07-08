Greenleaf Trust Has Decreased Its Eog Resources (EOG) Holding; Soroban Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding

Greenleaf Trust decreased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 16.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,284 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 16,432 shares with $1.56M value, down from 19,716 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $52.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.15. About 2.81M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) stake by 146.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp acquired 2.46M shares as Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 4.13M shares with $516.98M value, up from 1.68 million last quarter. Marriott Intl Inc New now has $47.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 879,275 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,560 are owned by Argent Tru Company. Suntrust Banks owns 191,865 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 737 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Shine Advisory Ser invested in 524 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.19M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 6.02M shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 239,713 shares. Rampart Inv Company Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,247 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.33% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 2,140 shares in its portfolio. Regions reported 192,445 shares stake. 515 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Llc. Gagnon Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2.45 million shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.07 million for 15.33 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 21 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer initiated EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $138 target in Monday, March 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22.

Greenleaf Trust increased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 2,529 shares to 5,341 valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Bed Bath Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) stake by 40,696 shares and now owns 52,369 shares. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Marriott International had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MAR in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Monday, March 4 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained the shares of MAR in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 12,170 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 2,561 shares. Sigma Planning owns 1,905 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.92% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Allen Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 29,581 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 54,467 shares. Columbia Asset reported 7,002 shares stake. Fmr Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 6.06M shares. Stifel accumulated 0.04% or 112,435 shares. Hartline Invest Corp holds 1.56% or 47,663 shares. Fiera reported 6,483 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 9,150 shares.

