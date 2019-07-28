Greenleaf Trust Has Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding as Valuation Declined; Church & Dwight (CHD) Valuation Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Boosted Holding by $1.09 Million

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 8,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,115 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 17,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 50.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 15,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 30,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 753,925 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd reported 5,845 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd holds 34,424 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 8,467 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Ltd has 0.21% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 32,888 shares. Andra Ap reported 112,500 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 3,074 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Etrade Capital Lc stated it has 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma owns 995,223 shares. Moreover, Interest Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 91,250 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tower Bridge Advsr owns 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Company holds 0.18% or 94,107 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 33,500 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 44,570 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,253 shares to 1,181 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 66,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,177 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At CAGNY Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Church & Dwight: Spotlighting A Soon-To-Be Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trade Protection And Isolationism Investment In Church & Dwight – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight -3% on soft full-year profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Advisor Limited Liability holds 61,738 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 642,549 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 91,286 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs has invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Osborne Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 123,507 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). James Investment holds 0.11% or 31,530 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd holds 11,877 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 32,938 are held by Essex Financial Service. Joel Isaacson And Communications Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 23,434 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation Building Healthier Communities across the Country with Nearly $3 Million in New Grants to Free Clinics – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Things CVS Health Wants You to Know About Its Future – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Stock Is Not Nearly as Cheap as You Might Think – Yahoo News” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Strong Buy Signals – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer Joins Chorus Of CVS Analysts Cautious On Near-Term Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,489 shares to 5,965 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index Unit Trust (SPY) by 1,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Bed Bath Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY).