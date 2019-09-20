Greenleaf Trust Has Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $445,832; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake by $6.77 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3103.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 48,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 50,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 1,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 3.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 2,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 10,165 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, down from 12,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $197.78. About 1.28 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.29 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (NYSE:RIO) by 14,183 shares to 38,941 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning Inc holds 1.49% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 244,161 shares. Sunbelt Securities has 5,091 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Diligent Investors Lc invested in 0.34% or 3,707 shares. Fragasso Gp reported 22,730 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Next Grp Inc reported 12,993 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dodge And Cox stated it has 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Curbstone Fincl holds 0.13% or 2,690 shares. Endurance Wealth has 0.89% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 30,860 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 59,354 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1.99 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Court Place Advsrs Limited Com owns 3,870 shares. Essex Management Ltd has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 100 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated owns 1.34% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 10,890 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 5,340 shares to 20,430 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,461 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.