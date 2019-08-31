Greenleaf Trust Has Cut Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (HSBC) Stake; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Raised Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stake

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) stake by 11.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 110,171 shares as Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 1.03M shares with $42.52M value, up from 922,878 last quarter. Chemical Financial Corp now has $3.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 151.69% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

Greenleaf Trust decreased Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (HSBC) stake by 43.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust sold 12,780 shares as Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (HSBC)’s stock declined 7.04%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 16,618 shares with $674,000 value, down from 29,398 last quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr now has $144.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 2.61 million shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 17/05/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 04/05/2018 – TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG TELA.Vl : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.7 EUROS; 13/05/2018 – HSBC trade finance transaction opens door for blockchain in $9tn market; 18/04/2018 – BZ WBK BZW.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 400 FROM PLN 391; 09/04/2018 – Angola Gets $500 Million From HSBC Account Frozen Due to Fraud; 06/04/2018 – NORMA GROUP NOEJ.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 66 EUROS FROM 60 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI BRITISH BANK – SABB DOES NOT EXPECT THAT PROPOSED MERGER WILL, IF COMPLETED, RESULT IN ANY INVOLUNTARY LAYOFF OF EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – DoJ NY Eastern: Former Head of HSBC’s Global Foreign Exchange Cash Trading Sentenced to 24 Months’ Imprisonment for Front; 17/04/2018 – STATOIL STL.OL : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 200 FROM NOK 178; 04/04/2018 – HSBC SAID TO REVIEW UP TO A QUARTER OF COUNTRIES IT OPERATES IN

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. Shares for $392,205 were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L. SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13. 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 were bought by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13. TORGOW GARY also bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Financial Investment Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 162,722 shares. 8,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Bahl & Gaynor has 123,646 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 6,564 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 14,710 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 46,873 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 340 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 12,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 314,409 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 773,080 shares. Citadel Advisors has 370,997 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 406,850 were reported by Carlson Capital Limited Partnership.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 44,902 shares to 1.53M valued at $92.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) stake by 24,482 shares and now owns 1.37 million shares. Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : FIS, CHFC, TTEK, FOLD, FE, VGR, BSMX, AVP, QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, FIT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Detroit’s Cobo Center becomes TCF Center – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At CHFC – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.