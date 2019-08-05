Greenleaf Trust Has Boosted Position in At&T (T); Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $390,780; Valuation Rose

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 20,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 70,809 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 50,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 15.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $166.87. About 1.43 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,284 shares to 16,432 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 80,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,226 shares, and cut its stake in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SSL).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.