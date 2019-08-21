Greenleaf Trust Has Boosted Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Position By $519,090; Stealthgas (GASS) Shorts Decreased By 9.64%

Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) had a decrease of 9.64% in short interest. GASS’s SI was 25,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.64% from 28,000 shares previously. With 39,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS)’s short sellers to cover GASS’s short positions. The SI to Stealthgas Inc’s float is 0.08%. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.305. About 6,463 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program

Greenleaf Trust increased Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 17.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 13,310 shares as Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 89,111 shares with $3.56 million value, up from 75,801 last quarter. Comcast Corp Cl A now has $197.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 1.85M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users worldwide. The company has market cap of $130.42 million. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 11.97% above currents $43.54 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5100 target in Friday, July 26 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating.

