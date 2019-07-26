Greenleaf Trust Has Boosted By $824,880 Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) Position; Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted First Rep Bk San Francisco (FRC) Stake By $698,000

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased First Rep Bk San Francisco (FRC) stake by 108.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 6,980 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco (FRC)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 13,425 shares with $1.35 million value, up from 6,445 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco now has $16.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 615,062 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

Greenleaf Trust increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) stake by 8.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 4,910 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH)’s stock rose 19.15%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 59,754 shares with $10.07 million value, up from 54,844 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.23% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.31. About 351,343 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $106 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 15. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gradifi and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Team Up to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Options – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) stake by 28,937 shares to 117,754 valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 12,545 shares and now owns 334,242 shares. Centerpoint Energy Inc was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Stifel Nicolaus maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $191 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21500 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 3,493 shares to 1,895 valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH) stake by 3,289 shares and now owns 19,905 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.