Greenleaf Trust Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; Donegal Mutual Insurance Co (DGICB) Has 1 Sentiment

Greenleaf Trust decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 12.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust analyzed 1,212 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)'s stock rose 9.77%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 8,129 shares with $2.44M value, down from 9,341 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $104.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500.

Donegal Mutual Insurance Co (DGICB) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 1 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 1 sold and reduced their stock positions in Donegal Mutual Insurance Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 449,577 shares, down from 449,912 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Donegal Mutual Insurance Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) has been the subject of recent analyst and news coverage.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $425.37 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 48.66 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

It closed at $14.5 lastly. It is down 9.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. for 25,806 shares. Logan Capital Management Inc owns 135,185 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 76 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $338 target in Monday, January 14 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Vertical Research on Thursday, January 10 to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $37100 target. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 10. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”.

Greenleaf Trust increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 940 shares to 4,545 valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped S&P 500 Index Unit Trust (SPY) stake by 1,389 shares and now owns 12,952 shares. Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

Recent news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has covered various topics including earnings expectations, defense contracts, and international relations.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.59 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.