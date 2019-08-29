Greenleaf Trust Decreased Its Accenture Plc Shs Cl A Adr (ACN) Holding by $303,424; First National Bank Of Omaha Position in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Has Lowered by $1.54 Million as Shares Declined

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 70.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 20,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 29,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 431,595 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Shs Cl A Adr (ACN) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 1,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 13,550 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 15,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Accenture Plc Shs Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $199.48. About 800,002 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Co Ltd stated it has 67,282 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 88,268 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 8,166 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 0% or 147 shares. Sei Invests Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,795 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 255,542 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt accumulated 12,549 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 82,288 shares stake. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Ghp Inv Advsrs reported 29,111 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 50 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 135,292 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 63,930 are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. 82,554 are held by Edgemoor Advisors.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 39,504 shares to 49,504 shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 24,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.44M for 6.22 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Asset Mgmt One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 308,309 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 15,745 shares. 13,835 are held by Perkins Coie Co. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 2.86 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 6,613 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 4,728 shares. 46,602 are owned by Cumberland Partners. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi owns 65,310 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 420,918 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 1.34 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.7% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bryn Mawr Tru Communication has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 3,033 shares. Grimes stated it has 61,750 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.16 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.