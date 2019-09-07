Greenleaf Trust Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $428,720; Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Stock Were Volatile While M&R Capital Management Raised by $407,120 Its Stake

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 19,561 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 5,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 38,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31 billion for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Etf (IJK) by 3,717 shares to 34,180 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iq Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA) by 147,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million.

