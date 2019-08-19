Greenleaf Trust Decreased Hologic (HOLX) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Boosted Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Stake

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 397.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 5,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 1,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $252.31. About 436,864 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 95.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 100,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 4,844 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 105,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 508,072 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Etf (IJK) by 3,717 shares to 34,180 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,254 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.08% or 1.55 million shares. Franklin Resource reported 21,841 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 18.51M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 7,850 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Co reported 7,003 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,939 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 217,334 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 205,749 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Horan Advisors Limited Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 680 shares. Invesco owns 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 1.31M shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.08% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd accumulated 4,404 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

