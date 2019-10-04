Greenleaf Trust Decreased Celgene (CELG) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Horan Capital Management Cut Fb (FB) Position by $401,088; Stock Price Rose

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 168,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.57M, down from 170,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 3.61M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Tinder’s dating app briefly broke after Facebook announced new privacy rules; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Founder Zuckerberg to Face Privacy Questions at House Committee Hearing; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2013, A CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHER ALEKSANDR KOGAN CREATED A PERSONALITY QUIZ APP; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 16/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE MINISTER CALLS FOR `SMART’ REGULATION FACEBOOK: SZ; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages:; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHRISTOPHER WYLIE DECLINED TO COMPLY SO FAR; 28/03/2018 – Wiretap Partnership Offers Workplace by Facebook Customers Unprecedented Awareness, Insight Into Organizational Behavior; 20/05/2018 – Germany acts to tame Facebook

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 68.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 61,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,806 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 88,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $99. About 786,088 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 2,910 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,241 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc, Texas-based fund reported 10,927 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Griffin Asset Management Incorporated reported 13,690 shares stake. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 27,036 shares. 635,435 were accumulated by Axa. Amer Assets Investment Management Llc owns 29,000 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Lc owns 115,901 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Pcl reported 316,220 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 12,124 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc accumulated 52,235 shares. Sib Limited Com invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.59 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd Adr (NYSE:SKM) by 14,424 shares to 60,879 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Cancer-Fighting Drug Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s What Bristol-Myers Squibb Will Look Like After Acquiring Celgene – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen’s Blood Cancer Drug – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Co has 59,980 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 197,671 shares. Scge Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.82% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc invested in 2.54M shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maverick, a Texas-based fund reported 25,510 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.97M shares. 8,749 are held by Nbt Fincl Bank N A. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 2,713 shares. Mai Cap invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 10,000 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Illinois-based Capstone Advisors has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Opus Capital has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,422 shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bkng by 824 shares to 12,371 shares, valued at $23.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schz (SCHZ) by 7,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alphabet Stock Can Rally To $2,000 – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Criteo files French antitrust complaint against Facebook – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oculus app sales pass $100M – Zuckerberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Canâ€™t Gain Traction as DOJ Report Extends Probe List – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.