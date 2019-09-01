Greenleaf Trust Cut Netapp (NTAP) Position By $427,386; Lmr Partners Llp Lowered Its Red Hat (RHT) Position

Greenleaf Trust decreased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 65.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust sold 6,194 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 3,328 shares with $231,000 value, down from 9,522 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $11.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 1.75M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 22.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp sold 32,238 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 108,944 shares with $19.90 million value, down from 141,182 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Among 6 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $58.29’s average target is 21.29% above currents $48.06 stock price. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mngmt reported 7,700 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 47,677 shares. Covington Mgmt accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Fca Corporation Tx reported 0.24% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0.08% or 4.92 million shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Welch & Forbes Limited Company invested in 4,344 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank invested in 1,130 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 29 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 53,128 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 18,735 shares. D E Shaw And Company owns 1.08M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Capital Ltd Ca reported 11,757 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 952,460 shares.

Greenleaf Trust increased Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 5,719 shares to 66,755 valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV) stake by 31,810 shares and now owns 1.59 million shares. Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund Mfc (EEM) was raised too.

Lmr Partners Llp increased Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 155,650 shares to 1.98M valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 23,016 shares and now owns 27,773 shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was raised too.