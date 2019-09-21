Greenleaf Trust Cut Its Stryker (SYK) Position as Market Value Rose; As First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN) Share Price Rose, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 66,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 22.15M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 billion, down from 22.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 3.12 million shares traded or 198.88% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 68,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. It closed at $16.32 lastly. It is up 8.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 17,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Forest Hill Cap Lc has 495,190 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.1% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). First Manhattan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 3.89M shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Company holds 22,510 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 46,555 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al accumulated 55,000 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department holds 0% or 595 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Lc accumulated 0.01% or 16,021 shares. Moreover, Novare Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 25,412 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 67,709 shares to 261,227 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 257,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,429 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 29.11 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,408 shares to 3,131 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).