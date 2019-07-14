Greenleaf Trust Cut Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $350,966; Holder Continental Advisors Increased Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Stake

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 6,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 78,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 100.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 20,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,085 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 1.80 million shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 26/03/2018 – Evoke Pharma Amends Agreement With Mallinckrodt to Defer Development and Approval Milestone Payments for Gimoti; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC EVOK.O – HAS AMENDED CO’S AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT, ARD INC. TO DEFER DEVELOPMENT AND APPROVAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR GIMOTI; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT REPORTS ON FDA JOINT ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Russell to Succeed Booth as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 50c; 03/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Reports On FDA Joint Advisory Committee Meeting For Stannsoporfin For The Treatment Of Newborns At Risk Of Developing Severe Jaundice; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Mallinckrodt employee alleges the ingredients in a best-selling drug are a mystery; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: FDA VOTED 21 TO 3 OVER STANNSOPORFIN

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,056 shares to 5,440 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S & P Smallcap Value Index (IJS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot reported 0.64% stake. First Wilshire Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shayne accumulated 5,000 shares. Highland Capital Limited Com holds 535,060 shares. Forte Ltd Llc Adv owns 112,406 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Raymond James And Assoc owns 11.98 million shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Botty Ltd invested in 25,565 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 179,057 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Howe & Rusling Inc has 8,505 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Inv Inc has invested 1.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Strum And Towne Inc stated it has 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 374,924 shares stake. Moreover, Albert D Mason has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,785 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (Call) (NYSE:HRB) by 18,500 shares to 31,500 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (Call) (NYSE:DVA) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,700 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $87,358 activity. Trudeau Mark had bought 1,000 shares worth $22,650.