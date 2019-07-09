Greenleaf Trust Cut Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $492,672; John G Ullman & Associates Has Lowered Position in The Coca (KO) by $462,300

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 10,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 55,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 11.47 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Series 2018-C43; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – Hubbell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,006 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 18,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 9.48 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,410 shares to 49,416 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom Technology Corp (NYSE:ACM) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Energy Inf Corp (NYSE:TYG).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.80 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.31 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,310 shares to 89,111 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 8,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.