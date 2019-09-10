Greenleaf Trust Cut Holding in Sanofi (SNY) by $566,632; Home Depot (HD) Position Boosted by Barnett & Company Inc

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $231.79. About 352,303 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 14,184 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628,000, down from 27,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 159,277 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 12/04/2018 – SANOFI TO INVEST €350M IN CANADIAN VACCINE FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi is jettisoning its infectious disease unit to Evotec – handing over cash, staff and a pipeline $SNY @AmberTongPW; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to Invest EUR350M in Canadian Vaccine Facility; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA APPOINTS CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – Ambien maker trolls Roseanne Barr: ‘Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication’; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.72B for 9.52 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,076 shares to 70,809 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 104,619 shares to 470 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 22,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,702 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company owns 6.73M shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.19% or 9,435 shares. Old Point Tru Financial Service N A reported 2,127 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited reported 76,204 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 371,521 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wellington Management Group Llp invested in 0.75% or 17.28M shares. Vontobel Asset Inc accumulated 271,760 shares. Bankshares Of The West reported 1.33% stake. Kentucky-based Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Campbell Newman Asset Inc owns 62,218 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.12% stake. Endowment Management Lp accumulated 1,820 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical holds 1.91% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 49,596 shares.