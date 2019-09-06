Greenleaf Trust Cut By $385,518 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lowered By $730,129 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake

Greenleaf Trust decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 3.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust sold 9,179 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 251,272 shares with $10.67 million value, down from 260,451 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $201.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 19.54 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) stake by 3.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 7,229 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 215,001 shares with $21.77 million value, down from 222,230 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com now has $359.30B valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76M shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 12.73% above currents $112.37 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 12,794 shares to 122,732 valued at $20.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) stake by 49,612 shares and now owns 236,251 shares. Leggett & Platt Inc Com (NYSE:LEG) was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 5.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj has invested 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 109,604 shares or 2.33% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 13,577 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mngmt has 1.78% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 175,719 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burt Wealth owns 4,185 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private Trust reported 89,562 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 3.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,108 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gm Advisory Group reported 15,112 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Cordasco Net reported 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 1.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.50 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.92% above currents $36.34 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 435,671 were reported by Private Asset Inc. Stearns Fincl Services Grp reported 27,516 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Lc accumulated 175,124 shares. Somerset owns 64,184 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset has 10,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea Corporation has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt has 6,333 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 21,532 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. United Fire, Iowa-based fund reported 40,000 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Co Commercial Bank stated it has 1.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.