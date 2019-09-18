Greenleaf Trust Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Central Securities (CET) as Stock Value Rose

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 6,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 54,462 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 47,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.84. About 3.38M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.86 million market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. It is down 13.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zuckerman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 27,789 shares. Colonial Advsrs reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Enterprise Ser accumulated 0.07% or 10,201 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Lc holds 0.59% or 357,101 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) or 48,958 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 38,871 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 64,683 shares. Diversified Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Roberts Glore Il has invested 0.17% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Landscape Capital Llc holds 9,451 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 7,717 shares. Jbf Capital Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) for 25,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) by 155,132 shares to 209,089 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund by 44,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund.

