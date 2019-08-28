Greenleaf Trust Continues to Hold Holding in Ing Groep N V Adr (ING); C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position Maintained by Wedgewood Partners Inc

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 697,500 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ing Groep N V Adr (ING) by 200.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 46,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850,000, up from 23,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Ing Groep N V Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 3.39M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN REPEATS BANK UNDERESTIMATED COMMOTION RE CEO PAY; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – ING’S 1Q18 FOUR-QUARTER ROLLING UNDERLYING ROE WAS 10.3%; FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO AT 14.3%; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over […]; 07/03/2018 – COPPER SMELTERS’ LOW FEES REFLECT FEARS OVER MINE STRIKES: ING; 08/03/2018 – ING angers Dutch politicians with CEO pay rise plan; 14/05/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of May 14 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms ING Belgium’s Pandbrieven at ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER AND FRONTING BANK, HAS RECEIVED CREDIT APPROVAL AND HAS ACCEDED TO RSA; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN SPVY BRD VAN DER VEER COMMENTS IN DUTCH PARLIAMENT; 30/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Tightens 10 Bps

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ken Fisher Curbs Total, ING Groep Stakes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 87,345 shares to 364,436 shares, valued at $40.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 465,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson Names Mike Zechmeister as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “C.H. Robinson Adds To European Brokerage With Italian Acquisition – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Project44 Bags Amazon And Walmart – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 162,760 shares to 246,651 shares, valued at $35.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 160,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,819 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim holds 0.1% or 86,594 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 11,355 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp owns 331 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 71,829 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research reported 0.08% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Asset Management One Company stated it has 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Boston Rech owns 48,706 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.04% or 12,219 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 634 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 305,919 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Saratoga And Investment Mngmt reported 648,000 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,927 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd reported 69,742 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 6,110 shares in its portfolio.