Greenleaf Trust Boosted Tjx Companies (TJX) Position; Maxlinear (MXL) Sellers Increased By 4.69% Their Shorts

Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) had an increase of 4.69% in short interest. MXL’s SI was 5.44 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.69% from 5.19 million shares previously. With 404,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL)’s short sellers to cover MXL’s short positions. The SI to Maxlinear Inc’s float is 8.59%. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 610,083 shares traded or 45.86% up from the average. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products

Greenleaf Trust increased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 4.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 8,158 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 178,563 shares with $9.44M value, up from 170,405 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $66.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 9.49M shares traded or 57.65% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,391 shares to 34,614 valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 281 shares and now owns 5,624 shares. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 7.19% above currents $54.81 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. UBS upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Tuesday, September 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, August 16.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $499,516 activity. 11,953 shares were bought by LITCHFIELD STEVEN G, worth $249,864 on Monday, September 9.

